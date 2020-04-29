HSE Consulting and Training Services Market – Increasing Demand for Centralized Management Boost the Market Growth and More

Global HSE consulting and training services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 57.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of concerns regarding the well-being of workers operating in difficult circumstances and conditions.

Product definition-: HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) consulting and training services are educational and information provision services which is focused on establishing safety in the workplace through teaching skills and knowledge to the workforce employed in the organisations. These training can be delivered whether virtually or on the premises of the working environment.

Scope of HSE Consulting and Training SErvices Market

By Services

Training

Consulting

By Service Type

Risk Assessment/Management

Accident Reporting

Hazard Analysis Management

Contract Management

Process Mapping

Incident Investigation & Claims Management

Program Development & Audits

Industrial Hygiene Exposure Monitoring Noise Dosimetry & Area Monitoring Asbestos Surveying Chemical Hazard Sampling Air Quality Assessments Environmental Site Assessments Due Diligence Subsurface Investigations Others Ventilation Assessment

Occupational Health Services Process Standardization Posture Lifting Others Medical Data Analysis Violence & Harassment Risk Assessment Emergency Response Assessment Ergonomic Consulting

Others Laboratory Services Others



By Industry

Manufacturing Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing Mechanical & Plant Engineering Aviation Defense Process Manufacturing Metal Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Oil Gas & Mining Pulp & Paper

Utilities

Government

Construction & Real Estate

Logistics & Transportation

Others

Few of the key players are listed below- Sigma-HSE Ltd; RPS Group; STE GROUP; STS CONSULTING SERVICES; WHA Services; Novo IRESC India Private Limited; WorldStarHSE; Aegide International; Forge Safety, LLC; HSE Consulting Limited; HSE Consulting Services, LLC; Cority Software Inc.; Astutis; ETQ, LLC; Clutch Safety Solutions Ltd.; SSG; Quentic; The Safe Step; Sphera; VelocityEHS; Enablon; Intelex Technologies; Gensuite; ENVIANCE; Optial UK Ltd; Verisk 3E and SAP SE.

For geographical analysis, the report examines the different areas on which the market segmentation is based on. Changing political situations, budgetary plans, government policies, in specific districts and nations has additionally been talked about in this research report.

The regions covered are-: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others

