HR Analytics Market | Industry Type, Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2027

Market Overview:

The HR analytics software tools are employed in organizations to automate many core functions of the human resource department, including time, attendance, applicant tracking, and benefits management. An increasing number of data sources and a massive volume of HR data is propelling organizations to adopt analytics and software tools for a smooth workflow. Developing countries in the MEA and APAC regions is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities for HR analytics market during the forecast period.

The HR analytics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of increasing adoption by the enterprises for data-driven decision making. Moreover, high demand for talent mobility and workforce optimization is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the slow adoption of advanced software solution over traditional methods may restrict the growth of the HR analytics market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision making is expected to offer substantial opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the HR Analytics Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the HR Analytics Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Market Segmentation:

The global HR analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as workforce management, employee engagement, employee development, recruitment, retention, and payroll. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and others.

Market Key Players:

The market players from HR analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for HR analytics in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key HR analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Oracle Corporation

Sage People Limited

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software

Talentsoft

Visier Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global HR Analytics Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global HR Analytics Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global HR Analytics Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss HR Analytics Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global HR Analytics Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

