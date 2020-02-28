HPV Associated Disorders Market Analysis 2019 Top companies are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cytovation AS, Biocon, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca

Global HPV Associated Disorders Market By Indication (CIN, Cervical Cancer, AIN, Anal Cancer, Genital Warts, Others), Therapy (Prevention, Treatment), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global HPV Associated Disorders Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.36 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives and programs undertaken by manufacturers and governments of different regions regarding the awareness and therapeutics available for HPV and associated disorders.

Market Definition:

Human papillomavirus (HPV) can be defined as the virus group responsible for causing HPV-related viral infections in patients’ reproductive systems. It is a sexually-transmitted disease, with different types of HPV’s prevalent with some of them causing life-threatening disorders and diseases. Some of the disorders caused by HPV infections are cervical cancer, warts, anal cancer and various others. Around more than 100 varieties of HPV types are present with only a few of them causing significant complications in patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global HPV associated disorders market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HPV associated disorders market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HPV associated disorders market are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cytovation AS, Biocon, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company and Advaxis among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that they had increased their supply of human papillomavirus (HPV) for China region as the demand for HPV vaccines have increased significantly. This increase in the supply will be met by the large-scale distribution network available with the organization while also focusing on spreading awareness with different initiatives regarding the disease and associated disorders

In October 2018, US FDA announced that they had expanded the application areas of Merck & Co., Inc.’s “Gardasil 9”. The drug will now include applications of patients whether men or women aged 27-45. The drug helps in the prevention of HPV-associated cancers and other disorders, which are caused by the different types of HPV’s

Market Drivers

Increasing number of patients suffering from HPV-related disorders and conditions is expected to augment the growth of this market

Growth of the expenditure incurred for cancer related research and advancements for its treatments in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of target-focused therapeutic systems can also boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding the lack of knowledge amongst the population for the availability of vaccines and HPV as well is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the long-term negative effects that the therapies might have on patients is expected to hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global HPV Associated Disorders Market

By Indication

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN)

Cervical Cancer

Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia (AIN)

Anal Cancer

Genital Warts

Others

By Therapy

Prevention

Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

