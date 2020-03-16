HPS Management to Provide Free Voice and Video Chat Services for Managed Homeowners Associations and Condominium Community Associations in Response to Corona COVID-19

Havre de Grace, MD — As part of their emergency preparedness, HPS Management, an HOA and Condo Association management company, has announced their Pandemic Business Continuity Plan to include free voice and video chat services for homeowners associations, often referred to as HOA’s and condominium or condo community associations managed by HPS. This plan will allow associations to continue to host meetings, while keeping health and safety a top priority.

“As a community management company, there is nothing more important to us than the safety and security of those who live, work, and visit the communities we serve, as well as the team members who serve them,” said HPS Management President J.D. Russell. “This has become particularly important in the face of the current Corona COVID-19 outbreak.”

As part of their emergency preparedness, the Pandemic Business Continuity Plan includes:

Increasing emphasis on frequent handwashing and, in the event, handwashing is unavailable, the use of hand sanitizer. Implementing social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of any illnesses. Suspending of office walk-in services unless there is an emergency, or an appointment made in advance. Shared and/or public workspaces will be wiped down throughout the day.

Since the HPS system is already designed for team members to be able to work remotely while on-the-go, their team members, especially associations’ community managers, will work mostly from home but will continue to make site visits to the community..

HPS will notify homeowners via e-mail broadcasts, social media, and their websites should there be any changes or updates.

For more information, visit www.HPSmanagement.com or call 410-939-1500.

