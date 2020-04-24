HPMC Capsules Market 2019 Therapeutic Survey Reviews, Analysis – ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps

The report titled “HPMC Capsules Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global HPMC Capsules market is valued at 423 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 697.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global HPMC Capsules Market: Lonza (Capsugel), ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Shanxi GS Capsule, CapsCanada, Suheung Capsule, Qingdao Capsule, Lefan Capsule, Sunil Healthcare and others.

The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers get the technology to produce them. The production of HPMC capsules concentrated in Europe, USA, India and China.

Capsugel, which now is a Lonza company, took a majority of production market share, about 45% in 2018, followed by ACG Associated Capsules with a portion of around 12.1%.The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America and Europe together take a market share of above 52%. In China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of in developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed.

Global HPMC Capsules Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global HPMC Capsules Market on the basis of Types are:

HPMC with Gelling Agent

HPMC without Gelling Agent

On the basis of Application , the Global HPMC Capsules Market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Regional Analysis For HPMC Capsules Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global HPMC Capsules Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

