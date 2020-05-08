How Trade War May Hand a Bigger Bite to Fan Market?

An extensive analysis of the Fan Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Crompton Greaves, Usha, Orient, Havells, Bajaj and Khaitan etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088066-india-fan-market-outlook-2021

Summary

Fans are one of the electrical appliances which have become almost indispensable in Indian homes and even offices. Electric fan is a high market penetration product category and is very high in terms of purchase priority amongst durables. The market size of fan in value terms is quite large and it is the largest selling item in the brown goods category. Fan as a product category has no major regional disparities in sale. Much of the sale of organized sector is in the metro, tier I and tier II markets. National brands have built their brand image over a period of time through sustained advertising and a good dealer network. Moreover, the export of fans from India has grown considerably in the last few years and is a testimony to the quality and development of fan industry in India.

According to “India Fan Market Outlook, 2021”, sales volume of fan was growing with a CAGR of approximately 5% over last five years. With the housing sector growing at a rapid rate and the disposable incomes at a high rate, the demand for electric fans continued to grow. But due to involvement of lesser technological inputs and low entry barrier, the market is divided among the organized and unorganized players. Organized sector leads the industry in terms of volume as well as in terms of revenues. The organized fan sector is dominated by national brands like Crompton Greaves, Usha, Orient, Havells, Bajaj and Khaitan. Unorganized sector also has good brands like Almonard, Cinni, Ortem, MIE, Sanyo, Metro, Omega, Indo, Ankur, Mafco, Navya, Royal, Oswin, Libra, Libery, etc.

Fan industry is usually segmented on the basis of price. There are three categories in which the organized fan market is divided viz. Economy fans, regular fans and premium fans. Economy fans are those which are priced below Rs. 1800, regular fans come in the range of Rs. 1800 to Rs. 3500 whereas premium fans are priced above Rs. 3500 for a single fan. Regular fans category is the largest selling category in India. Unorganized fan market does not contain any such category division as they do not fit into the above mentioned price brackets. Fan market in India broadly includes four types of fan i.e. Ceiling fans, Table fans, Pedestal fans and Wall fans. In organized sector, ceiling fans dominates the market in terms of volume followed by table fans, pedestal fans and wall fans whereas the unorganized sector is heavily dominated by ceiling fans and table fans. Among the four major types of fan, pedestal fans are the most costly, followed by ceiling fans. In terms of regional sales, south India caters to the largest revenue sales, followed by west and north.

Key Segments Covered

• Ceiling Fans

• Table Fans

• Pedestal Fans

• Wall Fans

• Other types of fans (Exhaust Fans, Tower Fans, Multi-utility Fans etc.)

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088066

“India Fan Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of fans in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of fan market in India:

• India Fan Market Outlook

• India Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Fan Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

• India Organized Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Organized Fan Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By Product Type

• India Unorganized Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Unorganized Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India Unorganized Fan Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

• India Ceiling Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Ceiling Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Table Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Table Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Pedestal Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Pedestal Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Wall Fan Market Size By Value & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• India Wall Fan Market Size By Volume & Forecast (Organized & Unorganized)

• Pricing Analysis

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of electric fans in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088066-india-fan-market-outlook-2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Fan Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Size By Volume

2.3. Market Share By Region

2.4. India Organized Fan Market

2.4.1. Market Size By Value

2.4.2. Market Size By Volume

2.4.3. Market Share

2.4.3.1. By Company

2.4.3.2. By Category (Value & Volume)

2.4.3.3. By Product Type (Value & Volume)

2.5. India Unorganized Fan Market

2.5.1. Market Size By Value

2.5.2. Market Size By Volume

2.5.3. Market Share By Product Type (Value & Volume)

3. India Ceiling Fan Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value (Organized & Unorganized)

3.2. Market Size By Volume (Organized & Unorganized)

4. India Table Fan Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value (Organized & Unorganized)

4.2. Market Size By Volume (Organized & Unorganized)

5. India Pedestal Fan Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value (Organized & Unorganized)

5.2. Market Size By Volume (Organized & Unorganized)

6. India Wall Fan Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value (Organized & Unorganized)

6.2. Market Size By Volume (Organized & Unorganized)

7. India Economic Snapshot

8. Pricing Analysis

9. PEST Analysis

10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export

12. Channel Partner Analysis

13. India Fan Market Dynamics

13.1. Key

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088066-india-fan-market-outlook-2021

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter