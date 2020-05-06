How The Mandalorian teamed up with Fortnite creator Epic Games to create its digital sets

One of the most impressive part of The Mandalorian (other than Yoda Baby) is a production design, with a variety of locations, sets, and effects despite relatively lower budgets to television as opposed to blockbuster movies.

Apparently, it’s because most of it is not real. In contrast, more than half the season was shot using Industrial Light & Magic new stagecraft technology, which uses giant 20-foot-tall screen LED video to create a completely digital environment set in the camera and the background, as a new behind-the-scenes video showing off.

Environments are purely digital creation, the ILM was built together with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, and then projected around the actor and the physical set elements (such as parts of a spacecraft or a speeder bike) to create the finished project. As part of that effect, they actually then shot LED screen on the camera for seamless effect that replicates the shooting location at no cost. (3D environment specially lit and rendered from the perspective of the camera to achieve that.)

There are also real benefits for virtual set compared to traditional green-screen setup. Because the real perpetrators in the set with a display, they can see and react to things in the background when they actually shoot and not imagine the effect that would be added later.

It also means that the lightning of the digital set is present in the set and interact with the physical elements, such as actors and props. So the shot where Mando Baby Yoda sitting around the fire, with the sun shining armor Mando still looks correct because the actual light in the set. It just came out of the LED screen is not an actual sun.

In addition, because the “set” only digitally projected 3D environments, they can be moved around, and edited on the fly. Unlike where mountains in the background for a particular shot? Enough to move around, or just delete it.

ILM has been using this kind of effect on existing films, such as Solo, where the “window” of the Millennium Falcon, digital display, allows for the lighting effects of the hyperspace jump to be projected on the actors’ faces in the camera. But The Mandalorian take the technology to a larger scale, with the walls LED video 270 degree semicircle and ceilings create a set of 75-foot-wide.