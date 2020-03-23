How Innovation is Changing the Antifreeze Agents Market

Global Antifreeze Agents Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Antifreeze Agents market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Antifreeze Agents market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Antifreeze Agents market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antifreeze agents market are:

Continental Chemical USA

Royal Dutch Shell

KOST USA, Inc.

BP Australia

Sinopec Corporation China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mapei

Mitan Mineralöl GmbH

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub AG

Valvoline LLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lukoil Company

Key Developments

As a part of business strategy, leading manufacturers are entering into long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs for the long term supply of antifreeze agents.

In 2012, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Romtec in Romania and Top Oil Services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the expansion of its engine coolant brand Glysantin in Middle and Eastern Europe Attributing to rising concerns regarding the disposal and toxicity of such chemicals, manufacturers are focusing on the use of bio-based raw materials and alternatives for antifreeze agents

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the antifreeze agents market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the antifreeze agents market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the antifreeze agents market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global antifreeze agents market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major antifreeze agents market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global antifreeze agents market

Analysis of the global antifreeze agents market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key antifreeze agents market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the antifreeze agents market

