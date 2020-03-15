How AI & Tech will help stop the Coronavirus

“Build | Inspire |Connect”

Miami Devcon is the latest hybrid (virtual/physical) conference to provide solutions to the supply chain impacted by the coronavirus through AI and Technology. Where many major events are shutting down, Devcon will continue to bring together software developers, engineers, investors, and technologists from around the world to catalyze innovation and solutions in the heart of Miami.

The 2 day event will showcase engaging and informative seminars, workshops and interactive experience from the leading brands and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of emerging technologies. Participants will have the opportunity to get informed on the latest happenings in the tech world, mingle with like minded individuals, showcase their skills, and take part in meet-and-greets with a wide array of developers, mentors, investors, and key tech figures.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops which include Development with Augmented Reality, Avatars & Artificial Intelligence as well as panels from industry leaders on topics such as Blockchain + FinTech: The Rise of DeFi (Decentralized Finance), Smart Cities & Sustainability, and Emerging Tech and Venture Capital: Investing in Industry 4.0.

Miami Devcon is about coming together to realize the potential for emerging technologies, to co-create lasting change and sustainable solutions, especially in this time of Coronavirus where supply chain disruption, travel and safety are all global concerns. Miami Devcon will not only be providing a virtual attendance option, but will also be providing safety protocols before, during and after the event to ensure in-person attendees are safe. While other conferences are being pulled and postponed, Miami Devcon will aim to forward the necessary conversations and actions needed to address the changing world by leveraging technology.

The event is expected to host leading Industry figures including Tim Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates, and Akon, Chairman and Co-Founder of Akoin. Venture capital funds will be represented at the event along with government officials, with an audience representing individuals and organizations from 20 different countries throughout North and South America.

In addition to the panels, workshops and keynotes, Miami Devcon is hosting an AI, Blockchain, and emerging tech pitch competition with up to $25,000 in cash and service prizes for the winners. Miami Devcon is focused on developing the future. Come Build, Inspire & Connect April 16th & 17th, 2020.

About Miami Devcon

Miami Devcon’s core mission is to curate an unforgettable experience that harnesses the power of our tech community, educates future industry leaders, inspires entrepreneurs, developers, and advocates for technology in service to sustainability and impact.

For more information and registration visit https://miamidevcon.com or send an email to [email protected]

Media Contact

Miami Devcon

https://miamidevcon.com

[email protected]

+1 (305)-399-5556