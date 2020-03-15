Household Vacuum Cleaners Industry Forecast 2023 By Type and Operational Mode

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Household Vacuum Cleaners Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The household vacuum cleaner manufacturing market consists of sales of vacuum cleaners which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

The rise in awareness for hygiene contributed to the growth of the household vacuum cleaners industry in the historic period. There has been an increase in pathogens and infectious diseases. This has led to increasing awareness on the importance of maintaining hygiene in care, nursing and residential areas, which in turn has driven the market for household vacuum cleaners. In 2018, according to a poll conducted by Hygiene Company SCA in the UK, 47% of people spend more than five hours a week on domestic cleaning tasks.

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

By Type of Product:

1. Upright

2. Canister

3. Central

4. Robotic

5. Drum

6. Wet/Dry

7. Other

By Mode of Sale:

1. Offline

2. Online

By Type of Use:

1. Floor Vacuum Cleaner

2. Window Vacuum Cleaner

3. Pool Vacuum Cleaner

By Operation Mode:

1. Self-Drive

2. Remote Control

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2647&type=smp

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Chapter 27. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2647

Some of the major key players involved in the Household Vacuum Cleaners market are

AB Electrolux

Miele & Cie. KG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dyson Ltd.

Bissell Inc.

iRobot Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/