Household Insecticide Market Has Eventually Become Attractive| SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser and Jyothy Laboratories

An extensive analysis of the Household Insecticide Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser and Jyothy Laboratories etc.

Summary

India household insecticide market has been witnessing a tremendous growth from the last five years. Household insecticide products are gaining wide acceptance due to rise in vector borne diseases and awareness regarding such incidents. Innovations like mosquito repellent cards have gained popularity in rural areas whereas liquid vaporizers are favourite among urban consumers. New emerging premium category personal & outdoor which includes creams, lotions, gel, patches, etc. Is also gaining foothold in the urban markets. However, penetration level and per capita consumption of household insecticide products in the rural market is still very low which gives immense opportunity for existing as well as new players in India.

According to “India Household Insecticide Market Overview, 2016-2022” Godrej Consumer Products, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser and Jyothy Laboratories dominate the market with more than 80% market share. Good Knight is a leading brand, followed by All out and Mortein whereas Maxo brand from Jyothy Laboratories has good presence in rural and south India. Khatnil of Midas Hygiene has also gained momentum in some of the regions. These top players have successfully introduced innovative products in the premium category under their flagship brands. For example Godrej who recently launched three new products in personal & outdoor repellent segment. Urban markets have educated consumers who are health conscious and more aware about various diseases; thus they are the major contributors in the household insecticide market. To tap rural markets, players are continuously launching new products and running awareness drives to increase the level of alertness among rural population.

In India household insecticide market, mosquito repellent category is dominant over cockroach & rat repellent category, simply because of the large population base of the country. Further in mosquito repellent category, there are two segments namely in-home segment and the other is personal & outdoor segment. In-home mosquito repellent segment has been growing in the country from last many years but personal & outdoor segment is still at a nascent stage with products like creams, lotions, patches, gels, etc. All such innovative products are leading to a lot of impulse sales for household insecticide companies. Consumers have wide range of products starting from liquid vaporizers to low smoke coils, repellent cards to spray/ aerosols, chalks and many more. Mosquito repellent cards are even cheaper than mosquito repellent coils and mats. Single usage of these repellent cards would cost a consumer only one rupee. With globalization of various brands and increasing media coverage of household insecticide products, consumers are becoming more aware about these products and are adopting the usage of them in day to day life.

Key Categories

 Mosquito Repellent

• In-Home Mosquito Repellent (Insecticide Coil, Liquid Vaporizer, Mosquito Repellent Spray/ Aerosol, Mosquito Repellent Card and Mat)

• Personal Application & Outdoor Repellent

 Cockroach & Rat Repellent

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of household insecticide products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Household Insecticide Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Brand

2.2.3. By Category

3. India Mosquito Repellent Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share By Segment

3.3. India In-Home Mosquito Repellent Market

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Insecticide Coil Market

3.3.1.3. Liquid Vaporizer Market

3.3.1.4. Mosquito Repellent Spray/ Aerosol Insecticide Market

3.3.1.5. Mosquito Repellent Card Market

3.3.1.6. Mat Market

3.4. India Personal Application & Outdoor Repellent Market

3.4.1. Market Size By Value By Product Type

3.4.2. Market Share By Brand (Cream & Lotion)

4. India Cockroach & Rat Repe

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

