Household Fans Industry 2023 Analysis By Product Type, Current Type, Application and Distribution Channel

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Household Fans Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The household fans manufacturing market consists of sales of household electric fans including ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans and wall fans.
Increased electrification, especially in rural areas, has contributed to the growth of the household fans industry in the historic period. Electrification coupled with the rise in disposable income has boosted the demand for household fans. For example, in India, the percentage of rural population with access to electricity increased from 68.3% in 2010 to 89.3% in 2017. The Per capita net disposable income increased from $1,372.9 in 2013 to $2,018.53 in 2017 at a CAGR of 10.1%. Rise in disposable income increased the purchasing power of the people which in turn has increased the market for household fans.
Household Fans Market Segmentation
By Type Of Product:
1. Ceiling Fans
2. Table Fans
3. Pedestal Fans
4. Exhaust Fans
5. Wall Fans
By Type of Current:
1. AC Residential Fans
2. DC Residential Fans
By Application:
1. Home
2. Commercial
By Distribution Channel:
1. Store-based Retailing
2. Direct Sales
3. Non-Store-based Retailing
Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy.
