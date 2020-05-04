Household Dehumidifiers Market 2020 Outlook and Forecasts 2026 by Top Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Growth Analysis | Haier , Midea, Deye

“

Household Dehumidifiers Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Household Dehumidifiers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Household Dehumidifiers Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Household Dehumidifiers industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Household Dehumidifiers growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Household Dehumidifiers industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Household Dehumidifiers industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Household Dehumidifiers Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Haier , Midea, Deye, Danby, Frigidaire, Eurgeen, Panasonic, Sharp, LG, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, De’Longhi, Philips, Songjing, Kenmore, Friedrich, SoleusAir, Sunpentown, SEN Electric, Aprilaire, Honeywell, EBAC Group with an authoritative status in the Household Dehumidifiers Market.

Global Household Dehumidifiers Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The global average price of Household Dehumidifier is in the decreasing trend, from 257.3 USD/Unit in 2013 to 243.8 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Household Dehumidifier includes Portable Dehumidifier and Whole-home Dehumidifier. The proportion of Portable Dehumidifier in 2017 is about 95.83%, and the proportion is relative stable from 2013 to 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.5% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share nearly 25%.

This report covers leading companies associated in Household Dehumidifiers market:

Haier , Midea, Deye, Danby, Frigidaire, Eurgeen, Panasonic, Sharp, LG, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, De’Longhi, Philips, Songjing, Kenmore, Friedrich, SoleusAir, Sunpentown, SEN Electric, Aprilaire, Honeywell, EBAC Group

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Portable Dehumidifier

Whole-home Dehumidifier

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Home Use

Hotel Use

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Household Dehumidifiers markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Household Dehumidifiers market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Household Dehumidifiers market.

Table of Contents

1 Household Dehumidifiers Market Overview

1.1 Household Dehumidifiers Product Overview

1.2 Household Dehumidifiers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Dehumidifier

1.2.2 Whole-home Dehumidifier

1.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Household Dehumidifiers Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Household Dehumidifiers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Household Dehumidifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Household Dehumidifiers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Household Dehumidifiers Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Haier

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Haier Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Midea

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Midea Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Deye

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Deye Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Danby

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Danby Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Frigidaire

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Frigidaire Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Eurgeen

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Eurgeen Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Panasonic

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Panasonic Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Sharp

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Sharp Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 LG

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 LG Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Gree

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Household Dehumidifiers Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Gree Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Mitsubishi Electric

3.12 De’Longhi

3.13 Philips

3.14 Songjing

3.15 Kenmore

3.16 Friedrich

3.17 SoleusAir

3.18 Sunpentown

3.19 SEN Electric

3.20 Aprilaire

3.21 Honeywell

3.22 EBAC Group

4 Household Dehumidifiers Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Household Dehumidifiers Application/End Users

5.1 Household Dehumidifiers Segment by Application

5.1.1 Home Use

5.1.2 Hotel Use

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Household Dehumidifiers Market Forecast

6.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Household Dehumidifiers Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Portable Dehumidifier Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Whole-home Dehumidifier Gowth Forecast

6.4 Household Dehumidifiers Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Household Dehumidifiers Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecast in Home Use

6.4.3 Global Household Dehumidifiers Forecast in Hotel Use

7 Household Dehumidifiers Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Household Dehumidifiers Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Household Dehumidifiers Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

