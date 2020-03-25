Household Cooking Appliances Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2027

Global “Household Cooking Appliances ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Household Cooking Appliances ” market. As per the study, the global “Household Cooking Appliances ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Household Cooking Appliances ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
Market: Segmentation
The report provides brief analysis for the geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Household Cooking Appliances market has been segmented by solutions. The solutions are further categorized by Cooktops and Cooking Ranges, Ovens and Specialized Appliances. Cooktops and Cooking Ranges comprises of Gas Cooktop, Electrical Cooktop, and Induction Cooktop and Ovens include Conventional, Microwave, and Combination.
The comprehensive Household Cooking Appliances market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market revenue and shipments estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Household Cooking Appliances market’s growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Household Cooking Appliances market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions offered, focus on product enhancements, and recent developments. The major providers of Household Cooking Appliances includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Miele Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Hitachi Appliances, Inc., AB Electrolux, GE Appliances (Haier Group Co. Ltd.) and Robert Bosch GmbH Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Household Cooking Appliances market is segmented as below:
Household Cooking Appliances Market
By Product type
- Cooktops and Cooking Ranges
- Gas Cooktop
- Electrical Cooktop
- Induction Cooktop
- Ovens
- Conventional
- Microwave
- Combination
- Specialized Appliances
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- RoNA
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- RoEurope
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- RoAPAC
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- RoMEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- RoSA
