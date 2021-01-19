Household Cleaners Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

This Household Cleaners market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Household Cleaners report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

household cleaners market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.59% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing urbanization worldwide and rising awareness about the importance of clean living spaces are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Household Cleaners Market By Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet Cleaners, All- Purpose Cleaning, Powders, Liquids, Scouring Pads, Non- Abrasive Cleaners, Specialty Cleaners, Others), Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor, Fabric Care, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Household Cleaners Market

Household cleaners are the products which are specially designed so that they can remove dust, stains and other bad smells in the house. Surface cleaners, toiler cleaners, scouring pad and others are some of the common household cleaners. There main function is to keep house clean and neat. There are different cleaner products for bathroom, floor, kitchen, and for fabric care. Increasing awareness related to cleaning and rising demand for premium products are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Top Key Players:

Godrej Group,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.,

The Clorox Company,

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

Bombril,

McBride plc,

Kao Corporation.,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Colgate-Palmolive Company.,

Unilever,

Procter & Gamble.,

Seventh Generation, Inc.,

Healthy Cleaning 101,

Environmental Working Group.,

Amway,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Balthazar & Brisco LLC,

The Caldrea Company,

Melaleuca Inc.,

Lemi Shine

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for the premium products will drive the market

Rising prevalence for the automatic dishwashing tablets will also propel the growth

Growing demand for eco- friendly and sustainable household products will also act as a driver for the market

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute in the market will restrain the growth

Increasing awareness about the toxic and unsafe chemicals in these cleaners will also hamper the market

Rising competition among local players will also act as a restrain for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Marks & Spencer announced the launch of their new cruelty-free cleaning products which consist of different type of fruity fragrant sprays for kitchen, floors, cleaning surfaces and dishes. They have used highly effective formulas and different fragrances so that they can help the consumer to keep their house fresh and clean.

In March 2019, AlEn USA announced the launch of their new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products, Art of Green Multipurpose Cleaners which is specially designed so that they increase green cleaning among users. They are available in three formats, multipurpose wipes, concentrated refill and multipurpose cleaning sprays. They are safe and are available in affordable prices.

Market Segmentations:

Global Household Cleaners Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Surface Cleaners

Dishwashing products

Toilet Cleaners

All- Purpose Cleaning Powders

Liquids

Scouring Pads

Non- Abrasive Cleaners

Specialty Cleaners

Others

By Application

Bathroom

Kitchen

Floor

Fabric Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Household Cleaners Market

Global household cleaners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of household cleaners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

