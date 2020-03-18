Hot Rolled Coils Market-Manufacturers, Trend, Global Industry Report and Forecast 2025

Hot Rolled Coils Market studies a mill process which involves rolling the steel at a high temperature (typically at a temperature over 1700° F), which is above the steel’s recrystallization temperature. When steel is above the recrystallization temperature, it can be shaped and formed easily, and the steel can be made in much larger sizes.

The Hot Rolled Coils market is very dispersion market; the revenue of top twenty players accounts about 51% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe.

The leading players mainly are ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group, Tata Steel, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Nucor Corporation and Benxi Steel Group; ArcelorMittal is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.8% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Hot Rolled Coils market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA, South Africa and RoW. The China held the largest share in the global market, its Consumption market share of global market exceeds 44% in 2017. The next is rest of Asia.

The worldwide market for Hot Rolled Coils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2025, from 190 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market is spread across 136 pages, profiling 40 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Hot rolled steel is typically cheaper than cold rolled steel due to the fact that it is often manufactured without any delays in the process, and therefore the reheating of the steel is not required (as it is with cold rolled). When the steel cools off it will shrink slightly thus giving less control on the size and shape of the finished product when compared to cold rolled.

Hot Rolled Coils refers to the rolling of flat rolled sheet and coil products.

This report focuses on the Hot Rolled Coils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hot Rolled Coils Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ArcelorMittal, AnSteel Group, Anyang Steel, BaoSteel Group, Baotou Steel, Benxi Steel, CSC, Evraz Group, CELSA Group, Gerdau, Hebei Steel Group, Hyundai Steel, IMIDRO, JFE, Jianlong Group, Jingye Steel, Jiuquan Steel, JSW, Maanshan Steel, Metinvest, MMK, NSSMC, NLMK, Nucor Corporation, POSCO, Rizhao Steel, SAIL, Severstal, Shagang Group, Shandong Steel, Shougang Group, Taiyuan Steel, Tata Steel Group, Techint Group, ThyssenKrupp, Tianjin Bohai, U. S. Steel, Valin Group, Wuhan Steel Group and Zongheng Steel

Market Segment by Type covers:

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm)

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

