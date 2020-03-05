Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Polyphor Ltd.; Shionogi Inc.; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals; Spero Therapeutics;

With the Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital-treated gram-negative infections market are Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Istituto Lusofarmaco D’Italia S.p.A.; Adelco; Achaogen, Inc.; ALLERGAN; MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.; Polyphor Ltd.; Shionogi Inc.; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals; Spero Therapeutics; AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG; Allecra Therapeutics; SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC; Curza; Boston Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics plc among others.

Market Definition: Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market

Hospital-treated gram-negative infections are microbial infections caused by different pathogens interacting with the patient’s bloodstream through wounds, surgical sites and other areas in a healthcare setting. These infections are caused by various pathogens with the most common, “klebsiella”, “E.coli”, “Acinetobacter” and various others.

Patients suffering from gram negative infections are known to have high fever, lack of appetite, nausea and in some extreme cases even seizures. Their treatment and removal is achieved with the help of combination of different therapeutics and systems inclusive of regular controlled dosage of anti-microbials with anti-biotics.

Segmentation: Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market : By Therapy

Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside

Ampicillin/Sulbactam, Carbapenem, Colistin or Rifampin

Aminoglycoside, Carbapenem, Colistin, Fosfomycin, Rifampin, or Tigecycline

Ceftolozane/Tazobactam

Ceftazidime/Avibactam

Others

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market : By Indication

NP

cSSSIs/SSIs

BSIs

cIAIs

UTIs

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market : By Pathogen Type

Klebsiella

Acinetobacter

Coli

Cepacia

Pseudomonas

Serratia

Enterobacter

Others

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market : By Application

Hospitals

Labs

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. announced that the US FDA had accepted the company’s supplemental NDA (sNDA) for “BAXDELA (delafloxacin)” for priority review. The application will expand the current indication application for adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). This approval is based on positive results out of Phase III study

In October 2018, Novartis AG announced that they had agreed with Boston Pharmaceuticals for the development of anti-infective drug candidates included in “Novartis Infectious Diseases” portfolio. These candidates will be designed for treatment of anti-biotic resistance such as “gram-negative infections”. This agreement will provide Boston Pharmaceuticals worldwide rights, wherein Novartis will receive financial payments upfront as well as in royalties and milestone achievements

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Drivers

Increasing rate and prevalence of antibiotic resistance is expected to boost the growth of the market

Lack of effectiveness in treating of these anti-microbial infections with the help of traditional therapeutics is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing mortality rate caused by anti-microbial resistance is giving rise to better therapeutic solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Restraints

Lack in the availability of anti-microbial agents in the form of pharmaceuticals or drug pipeline for the treatment of gram-negative infections; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant numbers of resistance and challenges facing the companies and pharmaceuticals regarding the development of treatment solutions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital-treated gram-negative infections market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

