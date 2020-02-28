Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Drivers and Restraints

Majorly fuelling demand for hospital capacity management solutions is the surging demand for better healthcare facilities and emergence of more evolved versions due to continued technological advancements. Further, the demand is also being boosted by rising spends of healthcare IT companies, increasing demand for integrated healthcare solutions, and proliferating hospitals. This is because of the myriad benefits such solutions offer such as the efficiency in workflow and lessened hospital expenses.

On the flipside, however, strict rules pertaining to implementation of capacity management solutions is posing a challenge to the market. Further, such systems are costly to install and maintain. This is another factor hampering the demand. Dearth of well-trained and highly skilled professionals, particularly in developing nations of China and India is crimping market growth too.

Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Trends and Opportunities

A noticeable trend in the global market for hospital capacity management solutions is the growing number of mergers and acquisitions which players are indulging in to tap into the synergies. Apart from that, soaring uptake of mobile health IT is another key trend observed in the market. The different types of solutions available in the market are bed management solutions, quality patient care solutions, asset management solutions, patient flow management solutions, and workflow management solutions.

Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, Europe and North America are key regions in the global market for hospital capacity management solutions. This is mainly on account of the alarming increase in chronic diseases and state-of-the-art healthcare in the region. In addition, emergence of more evolved versions of hospital capacity management solutions and rising knowledge about their potential is also serving to drive the market in the regions. Some of the nations at the forefront of driving growth in the market for hospital capacity management solutions in the region are the U.K., Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France. Asia Pacific is another promising market because of the mushrooming healthcare centers in the region, particularly in the large and populous economies of India and China.

Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for hospital capacity management solutions that have been profiled in the report are TeleTracking Technologies Inc., Infosys Limited, GE Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, McKesson Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Central Logic, and Alcidion Corporation.

