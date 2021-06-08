Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits By Test Type, Pneumonia, Urinary Tract, Surgical Site, MRSA Infection

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hospital-acquired infections testing kits market consists of sales of hospital-acquired infections testing kits, devices and related services. Hospital acquired infections testing kits are used to check the infections associated with pathogens such as vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), multi-resistant gram-negative bacilli, norovirus, and clostridium difficile.

The market for hospital acquired infections testing kits industry is regulated by government agencies such as US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the USA, and the European Medicines Agency/Committee in European Region. The regulatory body lays down a set of guidelines pertaining to safety, efficiency and efficacy of the instruments that form part of the hospital acquired infection testing kits market. The manufacturers and service providers must comply with the CBER Regulations that have been published in the first chapter Title 21 of CFR.

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Instrument & Reagents

2. Consumables

By Test Type:

1. Pneumonia infection

2. Urinary tract infection

3. Blood stream associated infection

4. Surgical site infection

5. MRSA infection

6. Others

By Application:

1. Drug-resistance testing

2. Disease testing

By Pathogen Type:

1. Viral

2. Bacterial

3. Fungal

By Method of Treatment:

1. Sterilization

2. Chemical

3. Radiation

The Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the hospital acquired infections testing kits market in 2018. The hospital acquired infections testing kits market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits market are

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic

