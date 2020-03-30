Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,527 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16.3% during 2020-2025. A hospital-acquired infection (HAI), also known as a nosocomial infection, is acquired from hospitals or clinical surroundings such as nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. In several cases, HAI can also be traced in the patient’s microbiome when the protective layer of skin comes in contact with possible threats, which cause infection, particularly after surgical operations. The incubation period of these diseases generally varies from 48 hours to 4 days. Some of the commonly occurring infections include pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTI) and primary bloodstream infections.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market

Market Trends:

Most patients develop HAIs when they are admitted in emergency rooms (ERs) or intensive care units (ICUs) due to the presence of infected patients as well as contaminated linens, air droplets and hospital equipment. In recent years, owing to rapid urbanization, increasing global population, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure, the number of healthcare facilities has grown around the world, which has consequently led to a rise in the instances of HAIs. Moreover, with continuous innovation in the healthcare sector, various technologies have been developed to prevent, diagnose and monitor HAIs like microarrays, solid phase hybridization, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time location systems (RTLSs). Some of the other growth-inducing factors are inflating morbidity rates, increasing geriatric population, lack of proper hygiene in hospitals and rise in multi-drug resistant organisms (MDROs).

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Indication

1. UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

2. SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

3. Pneumonia

4. Bloodstream Infections

5. MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market/requestsample

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.