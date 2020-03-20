Hosiery (Women and Men) Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hosiery (Women and Men) market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 46180 million by 2025, from $ 37870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hosiery (Women and Men) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hosiery (Women and Men) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hosiery (Women and Men) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ship socks

Short socks

stockings

Tights

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adult men

Adult women

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gildan

CSP International SpA

Hanesbrands

LVMH

Golden Lady

Kayser-Roth

Wolford

Iconix Brand Group, Inc

Donna Karan

L Brands

Bonas

Jasan Group

Naier

Trerè Innovation

Mengna

Langsha Group

Qingyi

Fenli

Sculptz, Inc.

Danjiya

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hosiery (Women and Men) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hosiery (Women and Men) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hosiery (Women and Men) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hosiery (Women and Men) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hosiery (Women and Men) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

