Hops Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth Insights, Top Vendors Analysis, Demand and Forecast Research Report

Hops Market studies flowers of plant Humulus lupulus and is also known as seed cones. Hops are one of the major ingredients used in the beer brewing process along with grain, yeast and water. Hops are mostly found in countries of the North Temperate Zone. The hop plant is an herbaceous plant usually grown in a field called as hop field, hop garden or hop yard for commercial use.

The plant part used in the brewing process is hop flower that is filled with perishable resins used for producing beer. Hops contain an essential oil with a bitter taste and acts as a preservative in beverages such as beer.

Hops are primarily used as a flavoring and stabilizing agent in alcoholic beverages and also used for various applications in other beverages and medicinal drugs. Hops are extensively used in brewing industries worldwide, due to its antibacterial effect which favors yeast activity in brewing process over low desirable microorganisms along with balancing sweetness of malt with variety of desired flavors and aromas. Hops are used in various applications such as tea, infusions, tinctures, sleep pills, cosmetic formulations and medicinal drugs.

The worldwide market for Hops is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hops in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hops Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• YCH HOPS

• Global Hops

• Steiner Hops Ltd.

• Kalsec Inc.

• New Zealand Hops

• Heineken UK Limited

• SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD.

• Charles Faram LTD.

• Brewers Select Limited

• Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Amarillo hop 7-11%

• Cascade hop 4.5-7%

• Centennial hop 9.5-11.5%

• Chinook hops 12-14%

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Resturant

• Medical

• Manufacture

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Hops Market:

Chapter 1: Describe Hops Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Hops, with sales, revenue, and price of Hops, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hops, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Hops market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Hops sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

