Hopper dryers Market size was $421.3 million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $576.2 Million in 2025|ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc

The market for plastic processing machinery experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. . In addition, major players are producing fully insulated hopper dryers to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, NITSU Industrial Ltd offers stainless steel double wall insulated hopper dryers.

Hence, augmented energy saving by use of hopper dryers is estimated to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the hopper dryer industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

ACS Group, Bry-Air, Conair, Dri-Air Industries Inc., Kenplas Industry Ltd., Motan Colortronic, Novatec, Inc., Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., Summit Systems, and Yann Bang.

The global hopper dryer market size was $421.3 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $576.2 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Hopper dryers are mounted on injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine to dry plastics and other plastic materials directly at the throat of the machine by eliminating moisture from these materials. Different capacity range of hopper dryers include less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG.

