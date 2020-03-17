Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2029

The global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the home Wi-Fi router and extender market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUS TeK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco, Dell Inc, Devolo AG, D-Link Corp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Legrand SA, Netgear, Inc., Tenda Technology Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZyXEL Communications Corp. among others. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The home Wi-Fi router and extender market has been segmented as follows

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market

By Device

Wi-Fi Router

Wi-Fi Extender

By Wi-Fi Router

With Uplink Port

With Normal Port

By Geography

North America U.S. Mexico Rest of North America



Europe Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Vietnam Hong Kong Thailand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

