Home Security System Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

As per the latest study by IMARC Group, titled “Home Security System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global home security system market size reached US$ 26.6 Billion in 2019. Home security systems are a network of interworking electronic devices that secure the perimeter of a house from burglary and potential trespassing. They consist of software as well as hardware components that are installed to establish control over the connected devices across the house. A control panel, motion sensors, high decibel alarms, door and window sensors and surveillance cameras or CCTV are some of the few essential components of a good quality home security system. They are utilized to detect any security breach in the house premises and further send a notification to the main controller, thereby alerting the residents about any unauthorized entry.

Request Free Sample Reports: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-security-system-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing adoption rate of smart homes is one of the major factors that is spurring the growth of the market. Rising incidences of burglary and related crimes have led a majority of the population to transform their homes into smart homes, thereby contributing to the installation of security systems. Additionally, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) to launch more efficient security systems in the market. For instance, several models with user-friendly interface and support for wireless technology have been launched, which are gaining continual preference amongst individuals. These systems offer enhanced flexibility and convenience as the users can monitor them through smartphones and laptops, without even being present in the premises of the house. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing internet penetration rate and rising disposable income. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 37.2 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Security Cameras

Electronic and Smart Locks

Sensors and Detectors

Alarms

Security Solutions and DIY Home Security

Currently, security cameras are the most popular product type, on account of their various advantages such as high video quality, Wi-Fi connectivity, accessibility on Android and iOS devices through apps, and replaceable and rechargeable batteries.

Market Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Public

Industrial Sectors

Market Regional Summary:

Region-wise, the report covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America represents the largest region due to the availability of low-cost devices and the increasing usage of advanced technologies and digitalization.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of cost and quality. The innovation in technology and products has led to an intense competition among the leading manufacturers of the market. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.,

Honeywell Security Group

Johnson Controls, Inc.,

Assa Abloy

UTC Climate Controls & Security

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC and List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-security-system-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc.. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group