Home Security Solutions Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global Home Security Solutions market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Home Security Solutions market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Home Security Solutions market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Home Security Solutions market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Home Security Solutions market report on the basis of market players

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing home security products and providing home security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the home security solutions market based on their 2014 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Vivint Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., ADT Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, SimpliSafe, Inc., Protect America, Inc., HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., and Axis Communications AB.

The global home security solutions market is segmented as below:

Home Security Solutions Market

By Component

Hardware Video Surveillance Analog Cameras IP Cameras Others (Recorders and Storage, CCTV Monitors and Encoders) Access Control and Authentication Biometrics RFID Card-based Electronic Locks Alarms Sensors and Detectors

Software

Services Installation/Integration Technical Support Consulting Cloud-based Services



By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 Countries CIS Countries Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

