Home Furnishings Market: Improved Business Infrastructure across Developing Economies to Amplify Growth By 2026 | IKEA, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond

“

Home Furnishings Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Home Furnishings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Home Furnishings Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Home Furnishings industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Home Furnishings growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Home Furnishings industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Home Furnishings industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Home Furnishings Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as IKEA, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Wayfair, Future Group, Haworth, Ashley Furniture, Carrefour, J.C. Penny, Crate & Barrel, Fred Meyer, Herman Miller, Home Depot with an authoritative status in the Home Furnishings Market.

Global Home Furnishings Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Home Furnishing refers to anything that is used to furnish a home, including both furniture and things used to decorate the home and make it more hospitable. The market can be segmented into several broad groups: Home Furniture, Home Textile, Wall Decor and Others. Home Furniture is the biggest market share while Wall Décor is the fastest growing sector in recent years.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

This report covers leading companies associated in Home Furnishings market:

IKEA, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Wayfair, Future Group, Haworth, Ashley Furniture, Carrefour, J.C. Penny, Crate & Barrel, Fred Meyer, Herman Miller, Home Depot

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Home Furniture

Home Textile

Wall Decor

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

E-Commerce Sales

In-store Sales

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Home Furnishings markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Home Furnishings market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Home Furnishings market.

Table of Contents

1 Home Furnishings Market Overview

1.1 Home Furnishings Product Overview

1.2 Home Furnishings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Home Furniture

1.2.2 Home Textile

1.2.3 Wall Decor

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Home Furnishings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Home Furnishings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Home Furnishings Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Home Furnishings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Home Furnishings Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Home Furnishings Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Home Furnishings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Home Furnishings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Furnishings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Home Furnishings Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Furnishings Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 IKEA

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 IKEA Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Walmart

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Walmart Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Bed Bath & Beyond

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Bed Bath & Beyond Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Macy’s

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Macy’s Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Wayfair

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Wayfair Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Future Group

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Future Group Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Haworth

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Haworth Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Ashley Furniture

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Ashley Furniture Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Carrefour

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Carrefour Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 J.C. Penny

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Home Furnishings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 J.C. Penny Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Crate & Barrel

3.12 Fred Meyer

3.13 Herman Miller

3.14 Home Depot

4 Home Furnishings Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Home Furnishings Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Home Furnishings Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Home Furnishings Application/End Users

5.1 Home Furnishings Segment by Application

5.1.1 E-Commerce Sales

5.1.2 In-store Sales

5.2 Global Home Furnishings Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Home Furnishings Market Forecast

6.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Home Furnishings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Home Furnishings Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Home Furnishings Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Home Furniture Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Home Textile Gowth Forecast

6.4 Home Furnishings Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Home Furnishings Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Home Furnishings Forecast in E-Commerce Sales

6.4.3 Global Home Furnishings Forecast in In-store Sales

7 Home Furnishings Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Home Furnishings Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Home Furnishings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1499377/global-home-furnishings-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

