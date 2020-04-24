Home Fragrances Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2020 to 2026

Home Fragrances market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This market report also performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing. This market document consists of all the detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. This Home Fragrances business research report employs various basic steps of market analysis that include survey, focus groups, personal interviews, observations, and field trials. Thus global Home Fragrances market research report will surely help clients achieve their business goal.

Global home fragrances market is expected to grow at substantial CAGR 5.1% in the forecast period 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings. Nowadays the increasing demand of customized home fragrance candles will enhance the growth of this market

Global Home Fragrances Market By Product Type (Diffuser, Potpourri, Spray, Candle, Electric Air Freshener, Burner, Aroma Oil, Lamp), Form (Liquid, Dry, Solid) Fragrances (Lemon, Lavender, Jasmine, Rose, Sandalwood , Vanilla, Others), End-User (Home Care, Healthcare, Hospitality, Museums, Commercial, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Home Fragrances Market

Home fragrances are used to mask the unpleasant odors. These fragrances are categorized into sprays, electric air fresheners among others. These have wide applications in homes, cars, hospitals and offices. These fragrances are made up of different types of aromas that can lighten up the mood providing a stressful surrounding. The home fragrances are made up of different products such as eucalyptus, jasmine, lavender among others.

Top Key Players:

Reckitt Benckister, Procter & Gamble, SEDA FRANCE, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., VOLUSPA, Newell Brands, 3M, ScentAir, KORONA Candles Sp. z o.o, La Scenteur Fragrance Technologies Private Limited., L Brands., NEST Fragrances, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Illume Inc., Beaumont Products, Inc., pepperfry, Paddywax., Gold Canyon United States and Amara Living Ltd among others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing demand for home fragrances in residential and commercial spaces is expected to be a driving factor for the market growth

o Changing consumer preference for pleasant aroma in their surroundings will help the market to grow in the forecast period

o Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle in developing countries is one of major market driving factor in global home fragrance market

o Rapid innovation in the home care products and growing demand for customized scented candles specially during the festivals also enhances the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Side effects of these home fragrances involve various health issues, such as allergy, headache which are expected to restrain the market growth

o Home fragrances product contains toxins such as ethanol, formaldehyde, phenol and alcohol among others which is expected to hamper the growth of the market

o Home fragrances product are costly which is restraining market in developing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In August 2019, ScentAir (U.S.) acquired ScentHD, a subsidiary of Enviroscent Inc. (Georgia). The acquisition will redirect ScentHD to ScentAir which will help the company to expand business with increased customer base and product portfolio

o In July 2017, Firmenich SA (Switzerland) acquired Agilex Fragrances (U.S.) a manufacturer of creative fragrances. This acquisition has helped the company in its geographical expansion in U.S. as Agilex Fragrances which is a leading fragrance company in North America.

Market Segmentations:

Global Home Fragrances Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product Type

o Form

o Fragrances

o End-User

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

o Diffuser

o Potpourri

o Spray

o Candle

o Electric Air Freshener

o Burner

o Aroma Oil

o Lamp

By Form

o Liquid

o Dry

o Solid

By Fragrances

o Lemon

o Lavender

o Jasmine

o Rose

o Sandalwood

o Vanilla

o Others

By End-Use

o Home Care

o Healthcare

o Hospitality

o Museums

o Commercial

By Distribution Channel

o Direct Sales

o E-Commerce

o Retail Stores

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Home Fragrances Market

Global home fragrances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of home fragrances market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

