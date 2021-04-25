Home Decor Market 2020-2025 | Growth Triggered by Improving Standards of Living

Home décor refers to products that are used for decorating a house or an apartment, including luxury furniture, home textiles, lighting, and flooring. With the expanding real estate industry and improving standards of living, there has been an increased demand for home accessories and furnishings as they provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the space. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is projected to reach US$ 788.5 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Global Home Decor Market Trends

Over the years, with the inflating income levels and rapid globalization, homeowners have been putting increased focus on the importance and need for decorative items. In addition to this, consumers prefer to purchase home décor products from online retail platforms as these stores offer products from different parts of the world at discounted and affordable prices. Moreover, due to the rising environmental concerns, the leading players in the market are introducing eco-friendly home décor products, which have minimal impact on the environment. They are also collaborating with interior designers to provide consumers with a broad range of customized home décor items.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

Home Furniture Home Textiles Flooring Wall Decor Lighting Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Home Decor Stores Gift Shops Direct to Consumer Online Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

