Home Automation System Market Report, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Key Players and Recent Developments 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Home Automation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 51.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 84.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 8.5% during 2019-2024.

A home automation system, also known as a smart home or domotics, refers to a technological solution employed for automatically controlling various electronic devices installed in a household. It controls and monitors air-conditioning, heating, lighting, power control, fire and security, entertainment, and other systems. The evolution and mass commercialization of smart homes has led to the most prominent developments in this market. Owing to this, users can easily monitor their house from a distant location using an interface on a computer, tablet, or even a smartphone.

With a rise in the number of burglaries, people are nowadays installing home automation systems to notify them about intruders and activities at their homes. Besides this, the rising consumer awareness about various technological innovations, such as increasing operational efficiency and optimizing energy consumption, has catalyzed the growth of the market. Also, consumers can save a significant amount of energy and utility costs as they can regulate various functions and appliances with the touch of a button. In addition to this, the escalating safety concerns, along with stringent government regulations focusing on utilizing home automation technologies for managing energy use, have increased the demand for these systems across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Lighting control

Security and access control

HVAC control

Entertainment and other controls

Breakup by Type:

Luxury (Custom)

Mainstream

DIY (Do-It-Yourself)

Managed

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the world

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global home automation system market. Some of the major players in the market are Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider, Electric SE, Legrand SA, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

