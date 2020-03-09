Home Automation System Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 79.57 Billion by 2022” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Home Automation System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Home Automation System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends,competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Home Automation System Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Home Automation System Market is expected to be valued at US$ 79.57 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2017 and 2022. This report spread across 209 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 153 Tables and 66 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Home Automation System Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

Legr and

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Siemens AG

“Market for lighting control expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The market for lighting control is expected to grow at a high rate because it reduces the electricity consumption in homes as sensors adjust the intensity of artificial light according to the intensity of natural light. Lighting control provides flexibility with respect to the lighting operation, which improves the ambiance, interior decoration, and productivity.

“Proactive segment expected to hold the largest share of the home automation system market for software & algorithm during the forecast period”

The proactive segment is expected to hold the largest size of the home automation system market during the forecast period. Proactive solutions are specifically designed to enable consumers to understand energy patterns and take effective measures to reduce their consumption. Proactive solutions are more beneficial as they can also send recommendation signals to end users for taking necessary energy reduction actions and can then control the electronic devices based on the users’ actions.

“APAC expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a significant number of new residential projects and strengthening of the building infrastructure. The presence of a huge end-user base in advanced economies such as Japan and South Korea and the growing demand for energy management systems are further expected to drive the home automation system market in this region.

Competitive Landscape of Home Automation System Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Home Automation System Market

3 Key Innovators

3.1 Vivint Smart Home

3.2 Select Comfort Corporation

3.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

4 Competitive Situation and Trends

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Collaborations, and Partnerships

4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global home automation system market covers segments such as network and technology, product, software & algorithm, and region. The market is studied on the basis of network technology, protocol and standards, and wireless technology. On the basis of product, the market is sub segmented into lighting control, security & access control, HVAC control, and entertainment control & others.