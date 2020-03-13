Home Automation Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2027

Home Automation Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Home Automation industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Home Automation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Home Automation market covering all important parameters.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.

The home automation market has been segmented as follows:

By Application

Safety and Security Video Surveillance Hardware Security Cameras Monitors Others Software Services Access Control Biometric Access Control Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others Non Biometric Access Control Lighting System Drivers & Ballasts Relay Sensors Dimmers Switches Others (Accessories) Entertainment System Home Theater System Audio Video Control Systems Others Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Actuators Sensors and Transducers Control Valve Thermostats Energy Meter Others Other Controls Smart Locks Smoke Detector Smart Plugs



By Technology

Wired Power Line Communication (PLC) Ethernet Fiber Optics

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Hungary Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Western Europe Southern Europe Spain Italy Rest of Southern Europe Northern Europe Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Central and South America Brazil Rest of South America Rest of the World (ROW) GCC Countries South Africa Others



