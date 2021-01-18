Hip And Knee Implant Market Research and Insights 2019 – 2023 :Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet

Global Hip And Knee Implant Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023) (Avail a 10% off)

The Global Hip And Knee Implant Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global knee implant market is estimated to reach US$9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3% in the duration spanning 2019-2023. While, the global hip implant market is projected to reach US$6.66 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.05%, during 2019-2023.

Top Key Players: Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith and Nephew, Integra Lifescieces and Microport.

The factors such as rising disposable income, upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure and longer life expectancy are expected to drive the growth of the global hip and knee implant market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement & coverage and scarcity of expertise and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include improving surgical robotic systems techniques, decline in global ASPs of hip and knee implants, increasing adoption of Knee and hip implants and rising application of computer-assisted total hip replacement surgery.

The global knee and hip implant market comprises of three major segments: Primary Implant, Partial or unicompartmental implant and revision implant. The rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is contributing to the increase in the number of primary implant procedures among geriatric population. However, the failure of primary implant gives rise to the need for revision implant. Partial or unicompartmental implant is done to fix partial fracture in a knee or hip, caused by sports or accidental injuries.

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The fastest growing regional market for knee and hip implant is the U.S. due to the vast availability of advanced technology, that has eased the task of replacement surgeries by providing minimally invasive and computer assisted robotic techniques. Emergence of various biotech companies is giving rise to the launches of new surgical devices, promoting the growth of the knee and hip implant market. The U.S. holds a significant position in the global knee and hip implant market.

