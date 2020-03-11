Higher Linear Alpha Olefins Market Analysis and Precise Outlook – Chevron Phillips Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Ineos Corporation

The Higher Linear Alpha Olefins Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Market Insight:

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAOs) are straight-chain hydrocarbons. They are characterized by a double bond in the terminal or alpha position. The production of linear alpha-olefins (LAOs) yields an entire range of even-numbered carbon chain-length LAOs varying from four carbons (butene-1) to more than thirty carbons (expressed as C30+).

The industrially important alpha-olefins are

Butene-1,

Hexene-1,

Octene-1

Higher LAOs (decene-1, dodecene-1, tetradecene-1, hexadecane-1, octadecene-1 and higher blends of C20-C24, C24-C30, and C20-C30 ranges).

The biggest outlet for LAOs is their use as comonomers for polyethylene production while other important end-uses include lubricants, plasticizers, oil-field & fine chemicals, detergent intermediates, lubricants, polybutene-1, pulp & paper and additives amongst others. Higher LAOs are not used as polyethene comonomers. The major uses of higher LAOs are lubricants, detergent, oil filed chemicals and many other miscellaneous applications. In the long term forecast till 2025, the demand for higher LAOs is likely to grow at CAGR of 3.2% with oilfield chemicals & detergent accounting for a combined share of 60%. All other applications are likely to maintain a similar share as witnessed in history, till the end of the forecast period.

Regions covered By Higher Linear Alpha Olefins Market Report.

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

