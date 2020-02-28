High Voltage Electric Heaters Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2023

Global High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Companies in the market are focusing on worldwide expansion through partnerships, opening new facilities, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Mitsubishi is planning to build a parts industry and supply chain in Vietnam. The company is also planning to develop a second plant in Vietnam by 2020 with the capacity of around 30,000 to 50,000 vehicles per year.

BorgWarner opened new production plant in China to support growing demand from hybrid, electric vehicles and combustion. The plant will produce drive motors, and EV and HEV products.

Definition

The high voltage electric heater is a heating system in the hybrid and electric vehicles. It helps to convert electricity into heat with DC voltages from 250 to 450 volts. High voltage coolant heaters, high voltage air heaters, and high voltage battery heaters are some of the high voltage electric heaters products.

Market Segmentation

The high voltage electric heaters market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle technology, vehicle type, and maximum heating performance. The key segments in the report on high voltage electric heaters market are further bifurcated into sub-segments to provide better understanding of the market.

Based on the product type the high voltage electric heater market is segmented into High Voltage Battery Heaters, High Voltage Coolant Heaters, and High Voltage Air Heaters. On the basis of vehicle technology the market is segmented into HEV, PHEV, and BEV

By vehicle type, the high voltage electric heaters market is segmented into HCV, LCV, and Passenger Cars. On the basis of maximum heating performance, the market is segmented into Up to 4 kW, 4-7 kW, and Above 7 kW.

What is the revenue share of high voltage air heaters in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which is the most lucrative country in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which vehicle technology will account for the largest share in the high voltage electric heaters market?

Which type of vehicle will emerge as the largest user of high voltage electric heaters?

The research methodology forms the base of the key insights and forecast provided on the high voltage electric heaters market. Both primary and secondary research was done to provide essential information and data on the high voltage electric heaters market. Important numbers in form of value, volume, CAGR, year-on-year growth and factors playing important role in the market are obtained through interviews conducted with high voltage electric heaters market experts and valid data sources.

