High Voltage Cables Market 2018 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2026

Global high voltage cables market is segmented by type, end user and geography. Based on the type, Global high voltage cables market is divide into overhead, underground, submarine. End user segment is classified into industrial, renewable energy, infrastructure. Based on region, the Global high voltage cables market is spread by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Increasing the demand of high voltage cable owing to rising industrialization, quick urbanization, up gradation of outmoded power grids, and surge in number of power plants for renewable energy resource conversion are driving the growth in the .

Global high voltage cables market. Enlarged demand for the efficient transmission system, offshore wind farms, implementation of smart grid technology by consumers is fueling the demand for the high voltage cables. Furthermore, convoluted project planning, delay in endorsement procedures, funding contractions are some factors hampering the growth of the global high voltage cable market. Underground cable segment is estimate to hold large growth in the Global high voltage cables market. Underground cables are more favoured among alternative products owing to their extensive application in various industries such as power utilities, oil & gas, and mining. Furthermore, submarine cables are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The growth of these cables is accredited to the, new initiate places in ocean for oil and gas excavation, and formation of new tidal power plants. The high voltage cable used in offshore power projects and oil & gas industry and it offers various reasonable recompenses over other cables such as presence of extra shield, armour, and protection & bedding. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in Global high voltage cables market, followed by Europe and North America.

China is sharing the market nearly about 60% revenue share of the overall Asia-Pacific region in the Global high voltage cables market owing to its strong layout of transmission plans. Some of the major key players in the Global high voltage cables market includes Encore Wire Corporation, Brugg Kabel AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Siemens Ag, Tele-Fonika Kable S.A., Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd, Kerite, General Cable Corporation, Finolex , Cable Corporation of India Ltd, prysmian SpA , Nexans, NKT Cables, Brugg Cables, Leoni, Southwire and TPC Wires & Cable Corporation.

Scope of the report for Global high voltage cables market

Global high voltage cables market, By Type

• Overhead • Underground • Submarine

Global high voltage cables market, By End User

• Industrial • Renewable energy • Infrastructure

Global high voltage cables market, By Geography

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America

Key players in Global high voltage cables market

• Encore Wire Corporation • Brugg Kabel AG • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. • Siemens Ag • Tele-Fonika Kable S.A. • Dubai Cable Company Pvt. Ltd • Kerite • General Cable Corporation • Finolex • Cable Corporation of India Ltd • prysmian SpA • Nexans • NKT Cables • Brugg Cables • Leoni • Southwire • TPC Wires & Cable Corporation.