High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Cray, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo

HPC has become vital to various users across government sectors, enterprises, and scientific researchers, to generate and develop advanced products and services. There is an imminent need to develop sophisticated HPC systems, and deploy them throughout academic, industry, and government institutions, while also utilizing it to address social challenges, like health, public safety, weather forecasting, climate change, and environmental protection.

The prominent players in the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market are:

Cray, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovoand Other.

The growing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises to be one of the primary growth factors for the high performance computing (HPC) market. HPC is useful in streamlining business processes as it reduces the probabilities of errors and delays, while getting the work done quickly. Initially, industries such as aerospace and defense and governments were the primary end-users owing to their need for solving extremely complex tasks. The changing business scenario and reduced costs has introduced businesses and enterprises as steady end-users. HPC servers offer increasing data speeds with high efficiency in number crunching and data analytics. Also, these systems can identify weak spots in the security that can undermine the efficiency of the firm.

The growing amount of data drives the need for efficient systems to solve computational and mathematical problems. The available commercial computers lack efficiency to compute the large amount of data generated. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. The development of quantum computers will perform calculations that are thousands of times faster than modern supercomputers while consuming magnitudes less electricity. The growing interest in quantum computing will drive the growth of the HPC market.

High Performance Computing (HPC) Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

High Performance Computing (HPC) Breakdown Data by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Major Points from Table of Contents:

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview: commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast;

commodity range, highlights of segmental analysis, and market size forecast; Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Competition: revenue, and price shares and sheds light on competitive situations and trends;

revenue, and price shares and sheds light on competitive situations and trends; High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Regional Analysis: revenue, price, and gross margin of regional niches;

revenue, price, and gross margin of regional niches; Consumption: centers around regional High Performance Computing (HPC) consumption in different regions worldwide;

centers around regional High Performance Computing (HPC) consumption in different regions worldwide; Research Findings and Conclusion: comprehend exactly what the analysts use with this study and the worldwide High Performance Computing (HPC) market and includes invaluable suggestions for achieving results.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

