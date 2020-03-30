High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market – Scope of the Report

The growing demand for improved semiconductor devices boosts the growth of the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market. Increasing demand for a number of thin-film materials for various industrial applications is attributed to the rapid development of the ALD technology that boosts the growth of the market. Demand for metal precursors, such as titanium, cobalt, aluminum, tungsten, hafnium, cobalt, tantalum, and zirconium, with higher dielectric constants is increasing the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Colnatec, Merck KGaA, Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd., Praxair Technology, Inc, Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd., Strem Chemicals Inc., Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc., TSI Incorporated

The high-k dielectric layers find a wide range of applications in non-volatile memories and capacitors, metal-insulator-metal (MIM), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and other electrical components. Thus, rising demand for the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Increasing R&D activities to improve copper metallization processes that increase the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors, which anticipated the growth of the market. The growing development of LED technology and high dielectric constants, and other new semiconductor devices are expected to upsurge in the growth of the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market.

Within the High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

