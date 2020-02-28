High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2025

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry.

The global market for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors is driven chiefly due to the rising demand for increasingly miniaturized and improved semiconductor devices across the globe. The lack of deposition uniformity achieved during the deposition of phase-change materials with the help of conventional techniques such as physical vapor deposition is also a key factor to have driven interest of the semiconductors community into ALD/CVD deposition techniques.

Besides, thin film deposition techniques have enabled significant developments in areas such as electronic semiconductor devices, optical coatings, magnetic recording media, and LEDs. The thriving global market for all or most of these areas of application is also one of the prime factors expected to lead to an increased demand for high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors in the next few years.

In terms of precursor technology, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market witnesses the dominant share in demand for the segment of interconnects. High-k precursors also find extensive usage for manufacturing of metal gates for use in logic devices. In the next few years, the market is expected to see sizeable rise in demand across these areas owing to the rising demand for miniaturized semiconductors and small-sized electronic devices. The segment of capacitors and memory devices will see an increased set of opportunities for players in the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursor market.

From a geographic standpoint, the global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is led by Asia Pacific, which is presently in the lead with a sizeable margin. The region is also expected to remain the leading consumer of high-k dielectrics and ALD/CVD metal precursors over the report’s forecast period as well, chiefly owing to the promising electronics industry in countries such as Japan and China. The continuous rise in demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices in the region is also expected to drive the demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors.

North America follows Asia Pacific in terms of revenue valuation as well as consumption of high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors. The region is expected to exhibit growth at a steady pace in the next few years owing to the high demand for technologically advanced electronic devices.

One of the key challenges faced by companies operating in the intensely competitive high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market is the fact that the process of atomic layer deposition is only limited to few noble metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The usage of these rare and costly metals makes the process of thin film deposition cost-intensive and one with a potentially low profit margin. Some of the key vendors presently operating in the market are Dynamic Network Factory Inc, Dow Chemical, NANMAT, JSR Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Adeka Corporation.

This section of the report includes drivers, restraints, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently.

Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the drivers segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry.

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

