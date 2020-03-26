High Investment in R&D to Benefit Growth Opportunity in the Global F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market

Based on the recent report released by Persistence Market Research on the global F2- N2- gas mixture market, the market seems highly consolidated. Leading players holding two-third share in the market are responsible for this. Small players in the market are investing heavily in the research and development activities to make their presence and compete against their competitors. Last few years have been highly beneficial for the development of the F2- N2- gas mixture market, as product development was increasing.

Besides, players are also witnessed investing in various other business development and expansion strategies that has increased the competition of players operating in the global F2- N2- gas mixture market. Regional expansion and notable investments have been made by the players in countries like India with an objective to set up new pharmaceutical manufacturing production. Low cost associated with plant set up is the key reason that has attracted players to set up plants in this region.

In this report, Versium Materials, Solvay SA, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ingentec Corp, Hyosung Japan Co., Ltd, Wuxi Yuntong Gas Co., Ltd, and Pelchem SOC Ltd. are the key players that have been thoroughly analyzed.

Based on volume, nearly 26,377 tons is expected to be generated in the global F2- N2- gas mixture market in the final year of forecast period in 2026 that is substantially higher figure than volume of volume F2- N2- gas mixture 19,699 tons generated in 2018. The market is projected to progress at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Booming Demand for Active Pharma Ingredients Triggering Market’s Growth

The application of F2- N2- gas mixture is high in the pharmaceutical industry due to increasing importance given to healthcare and rising adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry. As the demand for pharmaceutical grade supplements is rising, and spreading awareness about health care boosted the consumption of excipients and active pharma ingredients. Pertaining to these developments, the demand for F2- N2- gas mixture is highly likely to increase in the pharmaceutical industry.

Besides, F2/N2 gas mixture is also applicable for modifying the surface of fluoropolymers, where it is used in surface activation coupled with creating barrier properties on especially on plastic surface. In the surface activation, fluorine gas mixture completes the procedure of fluoro-oxidation of plastics that increases the wettability and adhesion of its surface. Moreover, this improved adhesion permits painting, printing, and bonding of plastic materials including printing labels and automotive parts.

China Projected to hold Large Share in the F2– N2- Gas Mixture Market

On the regional front, the demand F2- N2- gas mixture is high in China, Japan, and South Korea. Rising income resulting in increased disposable income are the major reasons driving growth of F2/N2 gas mixture market in these regions. This factor has further augmented the demand for laptops, computers, mobiles, and other electronic devices that are the end-use industries of F2- N2- gas mixture. Moreover, manufacturers in these regions are planning to increase their market share, as they are investing in strategic partnerships with other players and initiating joint ventures. These are the lucrative opportunities created in the global F2- N2- gas mixture market, thus resulting in high returns in the coming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR) titled F2- N2- Gas Mixture Market (End-use Applications – semiconductor electronics, pharmaceuticals and plastic surface modification, Type – 10% F2N2 and 5.3.2. 20% F2N2) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.