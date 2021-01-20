High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Leading players Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., SonaCare Medical, LLC., ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.), Image Guid

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer cases, rapidly growing aging population, rising number of new product launches, growing number of clinical studies regarding the applications of HIFU, and increasing focus of key players on the development of technologically advanced systems are the key factors driving the market growth.

The stringent government regulations for the approval of HIFU system in U.S. and unfavorable of reimbursement scenario are the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

Emerging applications such as gynecology & obstetrics, neurosurgery, urinary disorders imaging, and removal of excess subcutaneous fatty tissue using high-energy sound waves would further propel the growth of the high-intensity focused ultrasound market in the forecast period.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into Prostate cancer application dominated the high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market in 2017, owing to the increased adoption of HIFU devices used to treat this disease throughout the world. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., EDAP TMS S.A., SonaCare Medical, LLC., ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd. (ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.), Image Guided Therapy S.A., INSIGHTEC Ltd., Theraclion SA, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Ulthera, Inc.), Profound Medical Corp., and Shanghai A&S Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Market— Industry Outlook

4 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Application Outlook

5 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Product Outlook

6 Global High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

