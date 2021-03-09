High Blood Pressure Treatment Market 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc

Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this High Blood Pressure Treatment market document which are thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. The insights will guide for an actionable ideas, better decision-making and better business strategies. The scope of this Global High Blood Pressure Treatment business report can also be extended from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Global high blood pressure treatment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by increasing number of hypertension patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global high blood pressure treatment market are: AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bausch Health and Eli Lilly and Company among others.

Market Definition: Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market

High blood pressure is a condition in which blood pressure against the artery walls is high. This can lead risk of heart disease. As per the American Heart Association News in 2018, around 103 million U.S adults suffered from high blood pressure. For the treatment of blood pressure many drugs are available in the market such as vasotec (enalapril), capoten (captopril), zestril and prinivil (lisinopril), accupril (quinapril) and aceon (perindopril) among others.

Segmentation: Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market : By Type

Systemic hypertension drugs

Pulmonary hypertension drugs

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market : By Drug Type

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Diuretic

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the High Blood Pressure Treatment Market:

In June, 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion. This acquisition completed by Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary. By this acquisition the company has enhanced their business presence and the company will also transform the lives through finding a better way to prevent and to cure such diseases

In February, 2016, AstraZeneca entered into licensing agreement with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) hypertension medicine and the commercialization rights in China for calcium channel blocker, Plendil (felodipine), used in the treatment of hypertension or high blood pressure. With this agreement the company has increased their business in China

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of blood pressure patients is driving the market growth

Rising geriatric population will also propel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Growing awareness about the hypertension boost the market growth for a long run

Rising initiatives by government and private organizations is fueling the growth of the market

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market Restraints

Side effects of drugs will restrain the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is also hindering the market in the forecast period

High cost of medicine and other health care services may restraint the market growth

High Blood Pressure Treatment Market : Competitive Analysis

Global high blood pressure treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares high blood pressure treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the High Blood Pressure Treatment Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the High Blood Pressure Treatment Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

