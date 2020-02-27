High and Medium Power Passive Components Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2017 – 2025

Global High and Medium Power Passive Components Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

On the basis of product type, the global High and Medium Power Passive Components market report covers the key segments, such as

leading players towards mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, in order to regularize the rivalry, can be observed in the near future.

Global High and Medium Power Passive Components Market: Overview

A passive component does not require any external energy source for operations, and use the energy that is already present within the system. Passive components is a crucial industry that plays an important role in the development of electronic industry. The high and medium power passive components market growth of passive components is related with the growth of electronics sector. From television to smartphones, every electronic device requires passive components. With great escalation in the automotive, communication and information technology, and electronics industry, the market for passive components is expected to grow further in the near future. In view of its features, passive components can be used across a wide range of applications ranging from healthcare to even industrial applications.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global high and medium power passive components market based on segments and geography.

Global High and Medium Power Passive Components Market: Trends and Prospects

There is always a high demand for electronic goods and the market is also ripe with new and advanced products, leading to a constant demand for passive components, and contributing towards growth of the passive component market. The passive component market growth is sported by continuous efforts from manufacturers and suppliers to deliver cheaper components. In addition, Asia Pacific region offers great opportunity for the passive component market growth. This is because high penetration level of new technology in the region.

Capacitor segment has the highest share in the passive components market. In spite of high degree of involvement of passive components in electronic devices, the production or assembly cost is very minimal. Global passive component industry is highly fragmented as only 10 major players contribute to over half of the overall market share. The market experiences high degree of competition as there are large number of medium and big players. Moreover, low product differentiation supports the high degree of competition.

Global High and Medium Power Passive Components Market: Key Segments

The high and medium power passive components market is segmented on the basis of application sector, application type, and component family. Application sector include telecommunications, consumer audio-video, industrial electronics, computers and data processing, automotive, domestic, and defense. Application type include automotive, professional markets, and consumer markets. Component family include ferrites, capacitors, resistors, chokes and inductors, and crystal filters.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading region in the high and medium passive component market. Advent of new technologies also adds to the high and medium power passive components market growth of this region. In addition, high population, growing demand for the components such as RF chip, RF parts, and capacitors are other factors responsible for the regional demand. On the other hand, North America and Europe are projected to drive the demand growth of the market as well.

Global High and Medium Power Passive Components Market: Key Market Players

The key players in the global high and medium power passive components market include FENGHUA (H.K.) Electronics, Lelon Electronics, Murata Manufacturing, Nippon Chemi-Con, and Panasonic.

