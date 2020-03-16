(HID) High Intensity Discharge Bulbs Industry Outlook 2023: By Type, By Application, Latest Insights Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs industry consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.

Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market. High intensity discharge bulb (HID) headlamps provide high intensity light on the road than the traditional halogen headlamps. HID headlamps provide cool white color at temprature of 4,500 Kelvin compared to yellowish halogen headlamps at 3,200 Kelvin. Furthermore, HID lamps illuminate a larger area compared to halogen headlights.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Metal Halide Light

High-Pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

Other

By Application:

Industrial

Agriculture

Medical

Other

Countries covered are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia

Some of the major key players involved in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market are

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

EYE Lighting International of North America Inc. (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

