Hexanoic Acid Market Production, Demand, Supply and Price Analysis forecast 2019 to 2025

Hexanoic Acid Market report recently launched by Market Insights Reports for its clients.

The Global Hexanoic Acid market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 2.8% CAGR values during forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleochemicals, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Oleon, Zhengzhou YiBang, IOI Oleochemical, Hebei Kezheng, others.

Hexanoic Acid:

Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk. The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols.

This report segments the Hexanoic Acid Market on the basis of Types are:

0.98

0.99

Other

On The Basis Of Application, the Hexanoic Acid Market is Segmented into:

Flavoring and Perfuming Agent

Metal Working Fluid

Daily Chemicals

Other

Global Hexanoic Acid Market Analysis :

Major consumption regions of hexanoic acid are China, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest consumption region which consumed 3229 MT in 2017. Southeast Asia and China separately is the second and third largest consumption region.

During past five years, global consumption increased from 8633 MT in 2013 to 10036 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 3.84%. Due to raw material price increase, global average Hexanoic Acid price also increase from 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hexanoic Acid market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 44 million by 2025, from $ 39 million in 2019.

Geographical markets are covered separately within the report that includes a competitive analysis on their market performance in the base year as well as predictions for the forecast year.

The research mainly covers Hexanoic Acid market in

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

An overview of the Hexanoic Acid Market report offers a comprehensive analysis for better reference to understand market competition and analysis throughout the forecast period.

