Hexamethylenediamine Market Potential Growth Rate | Top Key Players BASF SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global hexamethylenediamine market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.46 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyamides from the 3D printing market and increasing demand from the nylon 66 resin industries.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Hexamethylenediamine Market.

Segments the Market

By Application

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Chemical Synthesis

Medical Applications

Adhesives

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Textile

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical

Others

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hexamethylenediamine market are BASF SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Ashland, INVISTA, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sichang Learning Technology Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, and many more.

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Hexamethylenediamine Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market Drivers:

Demand of hexamethylenediamine for the manufacturing of nylon 66 fiber and resins can act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand for polyamides from the 3D printing market; this factor can also act as a driver for the market

Increased use of nylon in the automotive industry can act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Increased focus on research and development in order to replace hexamethylenediamine with some other substitute, during the manufacturing of nylon can act as a restrain for the market

Lack of institutional arrangements for the consumption of hexamethylenediamine in emerging economies; this factor can also act as a restraint for the market

Stringent regulations while governing the transport, packing and manufacturing of hexamethylenediamine due to its high corrosive property can act as a restraint for the market

