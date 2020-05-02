Here’s How Perfume Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling| Coty, Avon, P&G

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “India Perfume Market Overview, 2016-2022” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The India Perfume Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Coty, Avon, P&G etc.

Summary

Perfume market is driven by various consumer behaviours and demands from differing consumer segments. The Indian market is complex and has developed over the millennia. The consumers of perfumes are presented with a vast array of offerings from multinationals, from prestigious brands to independent manufacturers, with some perfumes produced according to traditional formulae laid out in the ancient Hindu Ayurvedic texts. Due to the historic abundance of natural aromatic resources present in the Indian geographic region, there is a glut of natural raw materials from which perfumes and scents are extracted. All these products are exported from India to the international perfume houses of the world, and are also being used by a broad segment of local unorganized manufacturers.

At present, the Indian perfume market is set to grow considerably and offer innumerable opportunities for new entrants to establish themselves in this market. The perfume market is operated under the organized as well as unorganized players. The market is overpowered by unorganized players, as India is a land of attars, Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) being the capital city for attars. Indians were mesmerized by the fragrance of attars and was a favourite amongst many. However, as new players are entering into the organized market with innovations like perfumes, deodorants and colognes, attars are somewhat losing their essence to these branded products. With the introduction of perfumes having synthetic ingredients, products like attars have started getting competition and are facing tough times as synthetic laid perfumes are taking over a major segment of the perfume market.

According to “India Perfume Market Overview, 2016-2022”, the demand for perfume products has been driven by rising personal grooming, brand awareness, increasing disposable income, growing demand from middle class population and affordable range of products. Perfumes see a hike in sales in the festive season, as it is considered a perfect gifting option to friends, family and relatives. Companies that are already established in other fragrance related segments are now foraying into the perfume market by expanding their product portfolios. Women are also emerging as the desirers for different perfumes suiting their personality and making them feel confident about themselves. Major players contributing to the organized perfume market are mostly international players like Coty, Avon, P&G, etc. Indian manufacturers have also started venturing into the perfume market such as Vini Cosmetics with brand Fogg. Fogg is currently the leading brand in Indian deodorant market and now plans to take on big players in the perfume category. Many more big Indian names are setting up their eyes on the perfume market and are planning to launch affordable perfume products for the price sensitive consumers.

“India Perfume Market Overview, 2016-2022” examines the following aspects of perfumes in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of perfume market in India:

• Global Fragrance Market Outlook

• Global Deodorant Market Outlook

• Global Perfume Market Outlook

• Global Perfume Market Size & Forecast

• Global Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Ingredient Type, By Distribution Channel

• India Fragrance Market Outlook

• India Deodorant Market Outlook

• India Perfume Market Outlook

• India Perfume Market Size & Forecast

• India Organized Perfume Market Size & Forecast

• India Unorganized Perfume Market Size & Forecast

• India Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By End User, By Sales Channel

• Key vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of perfumes in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fragrance Market Outlook

3. Global Deodorant Market Outlook

4. Global Perfume Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Ingredient Type

4.2.4. By Distribution Channel

5. India Fragrance Market Outlook

6. India Deodorant Market Outlook

….Continued

