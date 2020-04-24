HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA THERAPEUTIC MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – CSL LIMITED; BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.; PHARMING GROUP N.V.

Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness about hereditary angioedema in various regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; CSL Limited; BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.; Pharming Group N.V.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Novartis AG; CENTOGENE AG; Sanofi; KalVista Pharmaceuticals among others.

With the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market

Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disorder. The common symptoms of the disease are repeated incidents of severe swelling limbs, intestinal tract, face, and airway. This disease is categorized into three categories: Type I HAE, Type II HAE, Type III HAE. As per NIH Organization report, hereditary angioedema affects almost 1 in 50,000 people. The prevalence rate of Type I is more, which represents almost 85% of cases, the prevalence of Type II is 15% of, and the incidence of Type III is very rare.

Segmentation: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Type

Type I HAE

Type II HAE

Type III HAE

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Drug Class

C-1 Esterase Inhibitors

Bradykynin B2 Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitors

Others

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Application

Prophylaxis

Treatment

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : By Geography

North AmericaEurope

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Drivers:

Favourable reimbursement policies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cases of the hereditary angioedema in various regions globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of hereditary angioedema is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on developing novel therapeutics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High price of medicines, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Misdiagnosis of the disease; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market :

In August 2018, Shire plc (A subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) received FDA approval for its Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo). This is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (monoclonal antibody). This drug is used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. This will help the company to create a strong product portfolio

In June 2017, CSL Behring received FDA approval for its Haegarda. This is a C1 esterase inhibitor. This is a low-volume subcutaneous (SC) C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) replacement therapy used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. This will help in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio

Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market : Competitive Analysis

Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hereditary angioedema therapeutic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

