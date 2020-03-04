Herbal Supplement Market Size Regional Trend & Analysis | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

Herbal Supplement Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Herbal Supplement Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Herbal Supplement Market Report:

Factors such as side effects of allopathic drugs and increase in demand for dietary supplements also power the herbal supplement market development.

Herbal supplements are used extensively for their remedies and medicinal properties for different diseases since years. A number of people all over the world are shifting toward herbal supplements owing to its added health advantages. Herbal supplements are non-pharmaceuticals and non-food natural substances employed to enhance health.

The herbal supplements have no or little side effects and are taken from plant materials. The requirement for herbal supplements is on a rise owing to their natural tag, which attract the users, who want to enhance their health and are health conscious. Also, elevated costs of medicinal and dietary products power the demand of the herbal supplements.

This global market is divided by source into fruits & vegetables, leaves, roots, and barks. By function, the market is divided into medicinal and aroma herbal supplements. By dosage form, the market is segmented into syrups, powder, capsules & tablets, and oils. By application, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. By distribution channel the market is divided into retail stores, online, and others. Area-wise, it is divided across Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Key Players in the Herbal Supplement Market Report

The major players included in the global herbal supplement market forecast are Sundown Nutrition, Twinlab Corporation, Martek Biosciences Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., i-Health, Inc., Natures Aid, Nutraceutical Corporation, Ricola AG, ARKOPHARMA Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Bio-Botanica, Inc., and The Himalaya Drug Company.

Herbal Supplement Market Key Market Segments:

By Source

Leaves

Fruits & Vegetables

Barks

Roots

By Function

Aroma

Medicinal

By Dosage Form

Powder

Syrups

Oils

Capsules & Tablets

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Personal care

By Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Stores

Others

Growth In Usage Of Health Supplements, Rise In Trends Toward Preventive Healthcare, And Emphasis On Healthy Living Powers The Global Market

Growth in usage of health supplements, rapid rise in aging population, rise in trends toward preventive healthcare, and emphasis on healthy living powers the global market. The other factors, such as side effects of allopathic drugs and increase in demand for dietary supplements also power the market development.

On the other hand, low acceptance of the product and stringency in regulatory rules for these herbal supplements hinder the development of the market. Nonetheless, the launch of CGMP (current good manufacturing practices) laws by the US FDA provides opportunities to the market firms to develop and research new dietary supplements.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific Dominated The Market And Is Claimed To Maintain The Same In The Years To Come

Asia Pacific dominated the market and is claimed to maintain the same in the years to come. High acceptance of traditional medicine for the management of different diseases in this area is one of the major reasons credited for its biggest share of the market. Attendance of large elderly population base together with increasing exports of herbal goods also powers the growth of the market. India and China are the major exporters of herbal supplements.

