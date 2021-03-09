Hepatorenal Syndrome Market 2020-2027 || Leading Players – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orphan Therapeutics;

Global hepatorenal syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The rise in the market growth can be attributed to the factor such as prevailing cases of liver cirrhosis which mainly occurs due to the constriction of blood vessels providing nutrient supply to the kidneys, leading further to kidney dysfunction.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hepatorenal syndrome market are Mallinckrodt, BioVie Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orphan Therapeutics, Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, PharmaIN, Corp among others.

Market Definition: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Hepatorenal syndrome is a condition that is characterized by progressive renal failure in patients with chronic liver diseases. The renal failure causes accumulation of toxins in body that results in liver damage. It is also known as functional form of kidney impairment. The symptoms of the disease include yellowing of skin, enlarged liver and spleen.

The exact incidence of hepatorenal syndrome is unknown due to lack of proper diagnosis, but approximately 8-10% people with ascites and cirrhosis are reported to be positive for hepatorenal syndrome, worldwide. The rate of incidence of these diseases are equal in males and females.

Segmentation: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market :By Type

Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome

Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Diagnosis

Complete Blood Cell Count

Liver Function Tests

Urinalysis and Urine Electrolytes

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Medication

Vasopressin Analogues

Sympathomimetic Agents

Plasma Volume Expanders

Antibiotics

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Surgical

Peritoneovenous Shunting

Surgical Shunts

Liver Transplantation

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Hepatorenal Syndrome Market:

In August 2019, Mallinckrodt announced positive top-line results of the pivotal Phase 3 study of terlipressin, a potent vasopressin used for treatment of patients with hepatorenal syndrome.This clinical trial results can suggest that terlipressin can significantly benefit for patients suffering from hepatorenal syndrome

In November 2018, BioVie Inc. received Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for BIV201 (terlipressin), a new drug candidate for treatment of patients with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. This drug candidate is in phase IIa clinical trial for safety and efficacy studies. The grant of Orphan Drug designation will provide 7 years of market exclusivity to the company and earliest FDA marketing approval to the drug

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : Drivers

Rising incidence rate of hepatorenal syndrome drives the market growth

Rising geriatric population and occurance of disease also uplifts the market growth

Increasing government initiatives and fundings for development of therapies for diseases like hepatorenal syndrome will boost up the market growth

Increasing consumption of unhealthy food and drinks such as alcohol is another factor for this market growth

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market : Restraints

High cost associated with research and development of new drugs and therapies will restrict the market growth

Late and inaccurate diagnosis and inappropriate treatment of the disease will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Global hepatorenal syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hepatorenal syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

